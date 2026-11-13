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Cease the Grease Drop-off available through January 31, 2027
7 days ago
The City of Hurst encourages residents to collect and recycle or safely dispose of all used fats, oils, and grease. When these items are washed down the drain, it sticks inside pipes. This hardening eventually leads to build up that clogs and damages the sanitary sewer system. In an effort to help our residents and our city, this holiday season you can recycle your grease for FREE at our drop-off location at the north end of the Service Center (2001 Precinct Line Road) parking lot at the corner of Cannon Drive and Precinct Line Road now through January 31, 2027.