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Inhaled Therapy Uses Modified Bacteria to Break Down Pseudomonas Biofilms
9 days ago
Biofilms are protective layers of bacteria that can form inside endotracheal tubes during mechanical ventilation, making infections difficult to treat because intravenous antibiotics often struggle to penetrate them. More... These biofilms can contribute to ventilator-associated pneumonia, with approximately one in four cases caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. To address this challenge,...