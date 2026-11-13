undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cliburn Announces 2025 Competition Docuseries Titled "Exit Stage Right"
By THE VIOLIN CHANNEL,10 days ago
While the Cliburn has produced 12 feature-length documentaries about the Competition since 1977, the organization recently announced its first-ever docuseries, entitled "Exit Stage Right." Directed by Steven Pierce, the five-episode documentary series from the Cliburn and Framework Productions features pianists of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort...