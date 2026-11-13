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Holiday Manufacturing’s Biggest Blind Spot Starts Before the Factory Floor
By Tim Bond, Chief Product Officer, Adeptia,10 days ago
Manufacturers must recognize that the people that translate partner data are part of the capacity that can get strained during peak season. Every fall, manufacturers run the same drill. They add shifts, line up seasonal labor, book extra carrier capacity, and stage inventory closer to customers; peak planning is thorough, rehearsed, and usually well funded.