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College Football Playoff Rankings Face Committee Chaos
9 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. College Football Committee’s Inconsistent Rankings Raise Questions. It is difficult to determine which metrics the college football committee values. Strength of schedule and conference affiliation may factor into its decisions, but the rankings lack consistency. Teams such as Indiana and Ohio State remain in play, while Alabama and Georgia continue to receive considerable support.