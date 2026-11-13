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Applications Closing to International Conducting Competition Rotterdam 2027
By THE VIOLIN CHANNEL,11 days ago
Launched in 2020, the International Conducting Competition Rotterdam (ICCR) in the Netherlands has opened applications for its upcoming third edition for international conductors aged between 23 and 30. From the online selection round, 24 conductors will be invited for the live selection rounds with the Sinfonia Rotterdam from July 2–4,...