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Why I Traded My M2 Mac mini for an M6 — And How to Tell if You Need More RAM
By IDrop News Staff,9 days ago
I made the expensive leap this week from a 2023 Mac mini with an M2 chip to the new M6 Mac mini. The M2 Mac mini had the base 8 GB RAM with a step up to the 512 GB SSD. It was $799. I just finished setting up the M6 Mac mini — upgraded to 24 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for $1,299 (16 GB RAM / 256 GB storage is the base at $899). I received $440 towards the purchase trading in the M2 to Apple.