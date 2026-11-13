undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Banditos Tacos & Tequila Quietly Vanishes From Pentagon City Storefront
By Priya Choudhury,8 days ago
Westpost at National Landing — Shopping Area With Banditos Storefront. Banditos Tacos & Tequila is no longer listed as an active restaurant at 1301 S. Joyce Street in Pentagon City: its Google listing says temporarily closed, and the location has disappeared from the company’s website. The exact date it stopped serving customers remains unclear.