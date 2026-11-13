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Man accused of a fatal crash while driving under the influence faces victim’s family during sentencing hearing
By Jordan KissaneAlexandra Phelps,10 days ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly one year after the death of a beloved woman, a man accused of driving under the influence and killing her came face-to-face with her grieving mother in court on Friday. Just moments before 21-year-old Dayron Ramirez-Mesa learned his sentence, the mother of 40-year-old victim Dayana Abreua...