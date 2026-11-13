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Mauricio Pochettino Leaves USMNT as Pep Guardiola Rumors Swirl
10 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From LatiNation Futbol Club. Pochettino’s Reported Exit, Guardiola Rumors and Italy’s Victory Over France. Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly decided to leave the United States men’s national team and accept the job at Manchester United. He is expected to remain on the bench for the upcoming Nations League games in November, completing a cycle that began with four wins in four friendlies.