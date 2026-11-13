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Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company to hold ‘Hello, Dolly!’ auditions on Nov. 16-17
By SylacaugaNews.com Digital Team,11 days ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will hold auditions on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17 for its spring production of “Hello, Dolly!”. Auditions are scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. both days at the company’s downtown Sylacauga studios on Broadway Ave. The company is a component of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.