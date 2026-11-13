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Nashville Dominates MLS as LAFC Faces an Identity Crisis
10 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From LatiNation Futbol Club. Nashville Leads the Pack as LAFC Faces an Uncertain Future. Nashville’s season has been legendary, establishing the club as the best team in MLS and an apparently unstoppable force. Winning the Supporters’ Shield should provide a massive confidence boost, while the numbers speak for themselves: Nashville finished 17 points ahead of Inter Miami with a plus-46 goal differential.