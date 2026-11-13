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19 Easy Chicken Dinners That Beat Cereal for Dinner
By Annie,9 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Easy chicken dinners are what stand between me and a bowl of cereal on the nights I’m done. These recipes are the backup plan. There’s chicken and dumplings, chicken parm casserole, Monterey chicken, maple mustard chicken thighs, Hawaiian sheet pan chicken, and air fryer fried chicken. Plenty are done in 30 minutes, and a lot use one pan or one skillet, so the cleanup doesn’t undo the effort.