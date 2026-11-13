undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week 10 NFL Predictions: Minnesota and Los Angeles Upset Picks
10 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From LatiNation Sports. Minnesota and Los Angeles Picked to Deliver Road Upsets. Green Bay is favored at home against Minnesota and enters the matchup on a hot streak, with its quarterback playing exceptionally well. However, Minnesota recently made a major trade, bringing back a former quarterback from Las Vegas to replace the starter who struggled last weekend.