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NFL Showdown: 49ers vs. Cowboys - Who's the Real Contender?
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From The Sporting Tribune Today. 49ers Face Questions at 7-1 While Cowboys Enter a Must-Win Stretch. The 49ers are 7-1 following the addition of Keenan Allen, but questions remain about whether they are true contenders. For this team, the regular season is not the ultimate test. What matters is reaching the playoffs and proving how they fare against the rest of the field.