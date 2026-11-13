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Mauricio Pochettino Leaves USMNT for Manchester United Role
11 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From LatiNation Sports. Pochettino’s Manchester United Move Sparks Debate Over U.S. Soccer’s Future. Pochettino is leaving the United States to join Manchester United, one of the most controversial jobs in European football. Despite winning his first four official games of this cycle and working with a large budget and a strong group of players, he chose a difficult situation in Europe over international football in the United States.