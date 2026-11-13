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Nationwide ground stop ends after FAA lifts order barring flights from taking off
By Jonathan May, KUTV,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City International Airport officials said they were aware of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop after a communications issue affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Before 7 p.m., the secretaries of Homeland Security and Transportation updated the nation on...