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Vista Maria opens new shelter for women veterans amidst sexual abuse lawsuit
By Callum Johnston,10 days ago
On Veterans Day, social services organization Vista Maria opened a new transitional housing facility for women veterans, funded by a Department of Veterans Affairs grant. The Dearborn Heights-based organization offers temporary accommodation and resources for women and their children. The nonprofit’s President and CEO Kathy Regan says that the need...