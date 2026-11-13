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Xbox 25th Anniversary Brings Halo Firefight, Xbox Playback and Free Items
By Ethan Carter,10 days ago
When the original Xbox turned 20 in November 2021, Microsoft marked the date by shadow-dropping Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer beta and adding 76 games to backward compatibility. Five years later, Xbox closed out its eight-city FanFest tour in Seattle on Thursday, November 12, with a 25th anniversary recap on Xbox Wire. The list covers a new Xbox Playback feature, Firefight for Halo: Campaign Evolved and free anniversary items across several of this year’s biggest games.