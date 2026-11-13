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Mrs. Jennie Lynn Milford Kennedy
By Phil Hobbs,11 days ago
Mrs. Jennie Lynn Milford Kennedy, age 78 of Eastanollee passed away Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A daughter of the late James Marion Milford, Sr. and Edna Louise Brady Milford, she was born February 1, 1948, in Stephens County, Georgia, having lived most of her life in Banks County before moving to Franklin County in 2017. She was employed with BJC Hospital as a nurse’s aide for several years. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. She was a very caring person, loved by all. She enjoyed sending cards to church family and friends for special occasions and became known as the “card lady”.