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Unocoin Suspends Services as its Investigation into BitGo and Fireblocks Activity Meets ZachXBT’s Scrutiny of Prior Breaches on Other Platforms
By Omar Faridi,10 days ago
India’s cryptocurrency sector faces renewed scrutiny following a security incident at Unocoin and regulatory actions targeting other platforms. Unocoin, one of the country’s longer-established exchanges, has suspended all services while investigating unauthorized wallet and platform activity first detected on November 6, 2026. The company requested freezes on its...