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Construction is Underway at The Apex in Logan Township
9 days ago
Crow Holdings Development (CHD) and PGIM have launched construction at The Apex in Logan Township. The 474-acre master-planned industrial campus will bring nearly 3.7 million square feet of premium logistics and distribution space to the tri-state crossroads of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Apex sits directly off Route 130 and Route 322, offering outstanding connection to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 2, I-295 and I-95.
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