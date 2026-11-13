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High school student arrested, accused of assaulting student with pencil
By ABC Columbia Staff,10 days ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)– RCSD deputies are investigating an assault that took place at a high school, says the sheriff’s dept. On Wednesday, November 11, the school resource officer at Westwood High School met with a concerned parent regarding an incident that happened between her child and another student on Monday, November 9.