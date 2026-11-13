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NJ TRANSIT Board Authorizes $65M for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Improvements
10 days ago
NJ TRANSIT’s Board of Directors has authorized $65.6 million for capital improvements on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system, the first allocation of a planned $250 million capital investment over the next five years. The funds will support elevator upgrades at the 8th Street, 9th Street and Bergenline Avenue stations, overhauling light rail vehicles and right-of-way improvements, among other items that have been prioritized to improve the customer experience.
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