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Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey Arranges Lease with Best Way Trucking Services
9 days ago
Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ) has negotiated an in-term lease renewal and extension for a 186,855-square-foot industrial facility at 151 Ridgedale Ave. in East Hanover, located within the East Hanover Commerce Park. The long-term agreement with Best Way Trucking Service, Inc. will bolster the firm’s regional supply chain infrastructure as it prepares for specialized Foreign Trade Zone operations.