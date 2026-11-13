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Rockets Notes: VanVleet, Thompson, Durant, Sengun, Offense
By Eli Cohen,10 days ago
The Rockets enter Friday’s slate of games with a 9-3 record. One of the drivers of their success this fall has been the return of starting point guard Fred VanVleet, who missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL. He spoke to the NBA on ESPN crew following Houston’s win over Golden State on Wednesday and discussed his return following such a lengthy absence.