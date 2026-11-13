undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HR and finance teams need tighter alliances to attack healthcare costs
By Natasha Piñon,9 days ago
If you want to get rising healthcare costs under control at your organization, you might need to…dun dun dun…meet with HR. There’s a major disconnect going on: 94% of CFOs think there’s a clear “tipping point” for action on rising healthcare costs, compared with only 70% of HR leaders, a May 2026 survey from professional services firm Aon found.