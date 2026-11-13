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WAMC's Wanda Fischer on the state of folk music in 2026
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,10 days ago
The Northeast Regional Folk Alliance conference got underway on Wednesday, and runs through this weekend. It's a gathering of folk music performers, venue owners, and radio hosts - including WAMC's own Wanda Fischer, host of the long-running show "The Hudson River Sampler." Wanda sat down with WAMC’s Sam Dingman earlier this week for a conversation about the state of folk music in 2026, and the significance of the conference.