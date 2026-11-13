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JMU creates new master’s program, promotes Athletic Director, introduces new AI platform at BoV meeting
By Sara Helwe PagetCharlie Bodenstein,11 days ago
The JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) continued to emphasize the school’s expansion, created a new master’s degree program, promoted its Athletic Director and introduced a new AI platform available to students and faculty at its second meeting of the Fall semester Friday morning. Here are the highlights:. President’s...
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