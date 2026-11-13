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FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop, Halting U.S. Flights
By Jackie Gailey,11 days ago
UPDATE 9:00 pm Eastern: The FAA has lifted the nationwide ground stop. UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m. Eastern, FlightAware reported nine canceled departures and 161 delays at Orlando International Airport, along with seven canceled incoming flights and 149 arrival delays. Nationwide, 7,884 flights into or out of the U.S. had been delayed, with another 929 cancellations reported so far.