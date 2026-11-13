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Sunshine Club meets Nov. 11
7 days ago
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, nine Sunshine Club members and one guest met at the home of Maribee Burnham for an 11 a.m. luncheon meeting. Sandy called the meeting to order with roll call being a funny or memorable Thanksgiving memory. Many memorable happenings were shared. Minutes of the October meeting were read, and the treasurer’s report given. Next month’s meeting will be the annual Christmas party to be held at Patrick’s Restaurant in Adel. Each member is to bring a grab bag for a gift exchange. Linda Thompson passed out a salad recipe of Gay’s from the May meeting. Sandy Mortensen is retiring from her president’s roll. Linda Thompson was nominated to fill that position. Gina Lloyd will become vice president, Linda Godwin will remain as secretary/treasurer, Maribee as correspondence, and Trudy Woolman as historian. Gina passed out a list for hostesses to sign up for a monthly meeting. The meeting adjourned and the members had a delicious lunch served by Maribee and Gay Norton. Bingo was played with lovely prizes given to complete the afternoon.