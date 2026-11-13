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Guthrie County Community Foundation provides $210,410 to 27 area organizations
8 days ago
Representatives from organizations that received funds from the Guthrie County Community Foundation, front row: Jennifer Christensen, City of Bagley; Tori Fuller and Kris Arrasmith, City of Guthrie Center; Alisha McAlister, Thomas Rest Haven; Bethany McCool, Little Charger; Chelsea Pearey, Guthrie Activity Center; Tiffany Arber, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; Karen Fluharty and Leah Carico, Linden Public Library; and Jamie Lane, Little Smiles and Company. Middle Row: Jotham Arber, Guthrie County First Responders; Tiffany Steensen, Guthrie Activity Center; Gail Shook, First Presbyterian Church of Guthrie Center; Gale Ambrecht and Jacob Kent, Guthrie County Swim Club; Katie Mason, Main Street Coon Rapids; Dennis Flanery, Guthrie County Hospital Foundation and Guthrie County Lions Clubs; Laura Stetzel, Guthrie Activity Center; Beth Rogers, Casey Public Library; JoAnn Alumbaugh and Julie Dent-Zajicek, Tori’s Angels Foundation; Heather Schneider, Boys and Girls Clubs of CSWI; and Jacki Sly, Little Smiles and Company. Back Row: Logan Wolf, Michael Clarke, John DeLavergne and Curtis Twigg, Panora Fire Department; Jeff Kracht, Coon Rapids Fire Department; Nathan McAlister, Bayard Betterment; Derek Betts, Mike Kenyon and Levi Derry, Guthrie Center Fire Department; Bruce Pitzer, Main Street Coon Rapids; David Guisinger, Menlo Fire Department; and Alan Andersen, Main Street Coon Rapids.