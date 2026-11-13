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Attorney General Neronha objects to for-profit consolidation of Rhode Island nursing facilities
9 days ago
This media release will be reissued on Monday, November 16, 2026. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today issued a statement in response to the Health Services Council’s recommendation to approve unequivocally Advinia Care’s acquisition of three nursing facilities in the state, despite this Office’s written objections. Attorney General Neronha urges the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to deny the acquisition or attach conditions to any approval.