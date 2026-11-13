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Cribbage results from Nov. 11
7 days ago
A total of 13 players participated Nov. 11. Rhonda Titus and Wayne Nickel each got a 16, Sandy Rumelhart got two 16s and a 17; and Roy Carl got a 16 and a 20. The Guthrie Center cribbage players generally meet at Guthrie Center Library, 400 Grand St., on Mondays at 8 a.m. and at the New Homestead independent living dining hall, 2306 State St., at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays and at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Organizers say there is always room for more, and they will be glad to teach you how to play. They play for quarters on Wednesday and Friday.