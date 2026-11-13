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Yester Years
8 days ago
From the archives of The Guthrie County Vedette, Nov. 10, 2016. MEAT STICKS DONATION. Landus Cooperative and its Feed Ingredient Supplier NutraBlend Corp has donated 5,500 meat sticks to the area Back Pack programs at elementary schools in Panora, Guthrie Center, Adair and Stuart as part of the Main Course Project. Scott Fredrickson (left), Landus Cooperative Feed Merchandising manager, and Sarah Carstens, co-coordinator of the back pack program at Panorama Elementary School, are pictured with the donated meat sticks. The donation should last all of the programs until the end of the school year next May.