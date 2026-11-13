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Insomniac relaunches charitable initiative Insomniac Cares with holiday toy drives
By Meredith Courtright,9 days ago
The initiative brings the spirit of rave culture beyond the dance floor. Insomniac, the live entertainment company behind major electronic music festivals like EDC and Beyond Wonderland, has announced the relaunch of Insomniac Cares, its charitable giving initiative. The relaunch kicked off with a series of holiday toy drives across three of its fall festivals: Boo! Arizona, Escape Psycho Circus, and EDC Orlando.