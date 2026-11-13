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Concert Review: Geese Fly Wild at Roadrunner
10 days ago
Cameron Winter and the Brooklyn rockers stretch the songs of “Getting Killed” into a volatile mix of restless grooves, surreal asides, and singalong catharsis. The flight path of Geese leads to disorienting extremes. Consider the young Brooklyn rockers’ mainstream baptism on Saturday Night Live early this year, when the winsome warble of “Au Pays du Cocaine” gave way to the bomb-scare detonation of “Trinidad,” sparking an online flame of love-and-hate reactions.