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From 2-7 to 7-1: Keenan Allen on His New Chapter with the 49ers
By Brooke Evans,11 days ago
For wide receiver Keenan Allen, joining the San Francisco 49ers marks both a new chapter in his NFL career and a return to familiar territory. The 14-season NFL veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, who played college football at Cal before spending much of his professional career in Southern California, is back in The Bay following his acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the NFL trade deadline.