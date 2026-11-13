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Why Giants offensive coordinator James Rowson picked football title for himself
By Alex Pavlovic, Giants Insider,11 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO -- Since the end of the Giants' 2026 MLB season, Tony Vitello has spent just about every weekend at a big-time college football or NFL game. Vitello is hoping to pick up some more knowledge on coaching and training before his second season, and he's not the only one on staff who is gravitating toward another sport.