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Week 11: Falcons wrap up first season under Coach Softley with Senior Day
By Ricky Baptist, Sports Information Director,9 days ago
ODESSA, Texas (November 13, 2026) – The University of Texas Permian Basin football team (6-4 overall, 5-3 LSC) will conclude the regular season this weekend against Texas A&M University-Kingsville (5-5, 5-3) in a battle between the two teams tied for third place in the Lone Star Conference standings. Senior Day for UTPB will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, inside Astound Broadband Stadium.