undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crash shuts down part of I-29 near I-435 split
By Natalie Dattilio,11 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down part of southbound I-29 near the I-435 split Friday afternoon, leaving one person seriously injured. The Kansas City Police Department said a white Chevrolet Malibu was speeding southbound on I-29 when the driver attempted to change lands, left the roadway to the right, drove through the grassy median and hit a concrete overpass support pillar. The driver was ejected from the car and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
2