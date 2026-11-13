undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Browns Coach Uses 2 Words To Describe Denzel Ward
By Jimmy Swartz,9 days ago
Talent gets players paid in the NFL, but character is often what makes them leaders. The best veterans set the tone in the meeting room and on the practice field long before Sunday arrives. Young players notice how they prepare, how they handle adversity and whether they put the team ahead of themselves. For the Browns’ secondary, that example comes from one of the most accomplished players on the roster.