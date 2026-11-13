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In the News: Johnny Tauer on the Pressures of Youth Sports
By Media Mentions,10 days ago
Johnny Tauer, head men’s basketball coach at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Minnesota Public Radio about the growing pressures of youth sports and how overinvolved parents can affect children’s development. Tauer discussed the importance of allowing young athletes to build independence, resolve conflicts and enjoy sports without excessive parental pressure.