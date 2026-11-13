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November/December 2026
9 days ago
Laser Cutting: Precision Meets Speed. In this issue machine tool manufacturers highlight how the right laser system and production process helps an entire metal fabrication operation to perform better. Higher laser power is increasing cutting speeds and expanding thick-plate capabilities but productivity depends on more than wattage. Advances in beam control, cutting parameters and material-handling automation help metal fabricators balance speed with edge quality.