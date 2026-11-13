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Richard Lee “Richie” Woodard (1967 – 2026)
By Royal Examiner,11 days ago
Richard Lee “Richie” Woodard, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Blue Ridge Care Inpatient Center, Winchester, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.