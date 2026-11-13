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Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher retires from professional soccer, spent last 11 seasons with Chicago Stars
By The Associated Press,10 days ago
Former U.S. national team starter and longtime Chicago Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from professional soccer on Friday. Naeher, who retired from the national team at the end of 2024 after helping the United States win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, had signed a deal last December to remain with the Stars through the 2026 season.