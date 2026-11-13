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SporTran’s zero-fare program draws increased federal funding while ridership grows
By Darren Svan, KTBS Senior Investigative Reporter,10 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A review of city and federal financial records shows that SporTran's increased federal funding provides financial support that helps offset passenger fare revenue lost under the Shreveport transit agency’s zero-fare initiative. Beginning in 2022, SporTran used federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset the loss of farebox...
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