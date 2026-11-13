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How Eva Cassidy’s New Album Came Together Three Decades After Her Death
By Ike Allen,11 days ago
Fans of the late singer Eva Cassidy understood for years that they’d probably have to be satisfied with the handful of albums they already had. The DC jazz and folk musician died from melanoma in 1996 at age 33, and the recordings bearing her name are something of a mishmash. The posthumous compilation Songbird gained her millions of fans, but other offerings are a quirkier bunch. Live at Blues Alley, for example, has the energy and intimacy of the jazz club but finds Cassidy’s beloved voice muddied by loud drums and clinking glasses.