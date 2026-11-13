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Kalshi Preview of Texas-LSU and College Football Playoff Implications
10 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. College football fans will have eyes on the Texas vs. LSU matchup on Saturday as two top SEC teams battle for a spot in the playoff. If you’re using the Kalshi promo code, you can take Texas at 39% or go with LSU at 61%.