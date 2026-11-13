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Rail Yard Preserve reopens, bringing back the High Line’s wild beauty
By Devin Gannon,10 days ago
Photos by Timothy Schenck, courtesy of the High Line. The northernmost section of the High Line reopened on Friday, returning an authentic wildness to the elevated park. Stretching from West 30th Street to West 34th Street, the Rail Yard Preserve first opened 12 years ago with minimal planting, unlike the rest of the park. After years of foot traffic and exposure to the elements, the section, which accounts for 20 percent of the High Line’s footprint, underwent a major restoration, which included adding a new pathway and an improved garden entrance with dozens of new native and ornamental trees and shrubs, preserving the self-seeded landscape that first inspired its transformation from a crumbling rail line into a beloved public park.